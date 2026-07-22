Execution of Iranian Protester Draws Global Attention
Iran executed Mehdi Khaneki for alleged actions supporting hostile nations and producing weapons. This move comes amidst ongoing protests, stirring international concerns on human rights and political suppression within the country.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran has executed Mehdi Khaneki for charges related to protest actions, as reported by the judiciary's Mizan news agency on Wednesday.
The report identified Khaneki as having been involved in operational actions providing aid to Israel, the United States, and other hostile groups.
In addition to these charges, Khaneki was accused of producing and possessing weapons, leading to his execution amidst heightened tensions and protests in Iran.