In a surprising turn, British inflation cooled more than expected in June, driven by falling fuel prices linked to a brief pause in the Iran conflict. Inflation decreased from 2.8% in May to 2.6% in June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The temporary relief is welcomed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who is focused on easing living costs. However, the resurgence of the conflict poses challenges, likely leading to rising energy costs again. The Bank of England's 2% inflation target remains a focal point.

Investors anticipate the Bank of England maintaining its current interest rate strategy, with potential future increases. Recent economic data suggests stabilizing trends, offering some optimism for Burnham's government, which has announced new tax cuts and transport fare caps.