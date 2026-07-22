Wall Street Awaits Big Tech Results Amid AI Rally Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures fell as chip stock weaknesses affected investor sentiment before pivotal Big Tech earnings. The release of Alphabet and Tesla's results will be key in determining the sustainability of the AI-driven market rally. Geopolitical tensions and fluctuating oil prices add to economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:27 IST
Wall Street Awaits Big Tech Results Amid AI Rally Uncertainty
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On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures declined, with chip stocks showing weakness as investors exercised caution ahead of anticipated Big Tech earnings. These results are expected to be pivotal in assessing whether Wall Street's AI-driven rally can sustain its momentum.

The recent increase in market indices from March lows has stalled, primarily due to the volatility in semiconductor shares affecting investors' risk appetite. New earnings data from Alphabet and Tesla, part of the 'Magnificent 7' megacap stocks, are eagerly awaited to evaluate the profit returns from their substantial AI investments.

Simultaneously, geopolitical risks have risen, with tensions in the Middle East drawing significant attention due to threats from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia, which have disrupted key energy trade routes. Oil prices remain elevated, further complicating central bank policies and increasing the odds of interest rate decisions being influenced by market turbulence.

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