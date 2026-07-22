U.S. Lawmakers Challenge EU Over Digital Rules Targeting Big Tech

A collective of 25 U.S. legislators has called on President Donald Trump to address perceived biases in Europe’s tech regulations against American companies, emphasizing potential trade investigations as a strategic response.

An internal letter, sourced by Reuters, details concerns regarding the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which targets giant U.S. tech firms such as Amazon, Apple, and Google. Lawmakers argue that the act unfairly burdens American businesses with regulations that European and Chinese competitors avoid.

Despite criticisms, the European Commission maintains its regulatory sovereignty, asserting that its measures are fair and non-discriminatory. Nonetheless, the U.S. lawmakers, all Republicans, including key trade subcommittee figures, highlight the lack of inclusion of Chinese firms under the act's 'gatekeeper' designations.