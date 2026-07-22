U.S. and India Edge Closer to Historic Trade Pact

The U.S. and India are nearing the completion of a landmark trade agreement, expected to be finalized in three to four months. The deal, nearly complete, is pending the conclusion of essential U.S. Section 301 trade investigations. This agreement aims to expand market access and strengthen economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:57 IST
U.S. and India Edge Closer to Historic Trade Pact
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  • United States

A highly anticipated U.S.-India trade agreement is potentially just months away from signing, with substantial progress made, according to a senior U.S. official. The deal comes as negotiations between the two nations seek to broaden market access and dismantle trade barriers.

This revelation was made during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Manila, with an official revealing that the only delay is due to ongoing U.S. Section 301 trade investigations, which address unfair trade practices.

With one of these probes nearing completion, momentum is expected not only between Washington and New Delhi but potentially with other countries as well. Meanwhile, the U.S. has introduced potential new tariffs that could impact India's significant generic drug exports.

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