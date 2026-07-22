China Criticizes France's Fast-Fashion Law
China's commerce ministry has raised concerns over France's new fast-fashion law, which allegedly imposes restrictions on Chinese e-commerce platforms. The ministry accuses the legislation of creating trade barriers under the pretext of environmental standards and potentially violating WTO principles.
- Country:
- China
The Chinese commerce ministry has expressed significant apprehensions over France's newly enacted fast-fashion law, criticizing it for imposing discriminatory restrictions on Chinese e-commerce platforms.
According to Beijing, the legislation creates unjust trade barriers under the banner of environmental standards and may breach World Trade Organization rules.
The ministry has vowed to closely monitor the law's implementation and has indicated that it will retaliate if the rights of Chinese companies are jeopardized.
ALSO READ
-
Europe Faces Fiery Challenge: Wildfires and Heatwaves Take Toll
-
French Environment Minister Resignation Drama Over Bee-Harming Pesticides
-
Europe Battles Wildfires Amid Soaring Heatwaves
-
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Iran and France in Controversy
-
Trump's Tariff Threats: Will Sandoz Alter the Drugmaking Dynamics?