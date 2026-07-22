China Criticizes France's Fast-Fashion Law

China's commerce ministry has raised concerns over France's new fast-fashion law, which allegedly imposes restrictions on Chinese e-commerce platforms. The ministry accuses the legislation of creating trade barriers under the pretext of environmental standards and potentially violating WTO principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:27 IST
China Criticizes France's Fast-Fashion Law
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese commerce ministry has expressed significant apprehensions over France's newly enacted fast-fashion law, criticizing it for imposing discriminatory restrictions on Chinese e-commerce platforms.

According to Beijing, the legislation creates unjust trade barriers under the banner of environmental standards and may breach World Trade Organization rules.

The ministry has vowed to closely monitor the law's implementation and has indicated that it will retaliate if the rights of Chinese companies are jeopardized.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026