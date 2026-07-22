Europe Battles Wildfires Amid Soaring Heatwaves

Firefighters in Spain and France are combatting devastating wildfires exacerbated by scorching heat. In Spain's Guadalajara province, fires have displaced countless residents, even as blazing temperatures persist across Europe.

In France's Gironde region, the tragic death of two firefighters underscores the perilous conditions. Authorities have instituted barbecue bans to mitigate risks amid high temperatures.

As Europe battles climate crises, regions face a mix of heatwaves, storms, and wildfires, each escalating due to climate change. European nations are employing measures to combat these emergencies as temperatures remain extreme.