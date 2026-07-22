BermudAir Expands Horizons with Airbus A220 Order

BermudAir announces an order for 10 Airbus A220 airplanes, aiming to launch new routes to Bermuda, Anguilla, Belize, and Turks and Caicos. The deal was confirmed at the Farnborough airshow. By 2030, BermudAir plans to add up to 20 A220 aircraft, ultimately replacing its existing Embraer fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 17:33 IST
BermudAir Expands Horizons with Airbus A220 Order
  • Country:
  • Bermuda

BermudAir is making a strategic move by ordering 10 Airbus A220 airplanes as part of its expansion to new destinations including Bermuda, Anguilla, Belize, and Turks and Caicos. The announcement was made by the fledgling airline on Wednesday, signaling a significant growth plan.

In an exclusive interview, BermudAir CEO Adam Scott explained that the superior performance of the A220 aircraft allows the airline to penetrate new markets and widen its geographical reach. The aggressive expansion plan aims to more than double its current service of 11 routes by the year's end.

The order for the A220-300 was formalized at the Farnborough airshow. BermudAir, operational since 2023, plans to introduce up to 20 A220 aircraft by the end of the decade, phasing out its current Embraer 190 fleet entirely.

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