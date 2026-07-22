Rogers Communications Navigates Challenges: Subscriber Growth Slows Amid Strong Media Business

Rogers Communications announced a lower-than-expected increase in its wireless subscribers during the second quarter, though the company surpassed revenue forecasts thanks to robust performance in its media division.

Shares in the U.S. dipped 3% in premarket trading as Canada's telecom sector faces stiff competition and price pressures in a sluggish market. Despite adding 22,000 postpaid wireless subscribers, the number fell short of analysts' predictions of 26,726, according to Visible Alpha, with pressure on user revenue being a key factor.

The company's Q2 revenue rose to C$5.62 billion, beyond the C$5.55 billion average estimate by analysts reported by LSEG. In a strategic move, Rogers will acquire the remaining 25% of MLSE for C$4.35 billion, with expectations to finalize the deal by Q4. A significant non-cash charge due to MLSE liability revaluation resulted in a net loss of C$665 million compared to last year's profit.