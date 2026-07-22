Rogers Communications Navigates Challenges: Subscriber Growth Slows Amid Strong Media Business

Rogers Communications saw slower growth in wireless subscribers in the second quarter despite outperforming revenue estimates due to its strong media business. The company struggled with competition and a reduction in user revenue. It plans to acquire the remaining stake in MLSE, leading to a significant net loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 17:34 IST
Rogers Communications Navigates Challenges: Subscriber Growth Slows Amid Strong Media Business
  • Country:
  • Canada

Rogers Communications announced a lower-than-expected increase in its wireless subscribers during the second quarter, though the company surpassed revenue forecasts thanks to robust performance in its media division.

Shares in the U.S. dipped 3% in premarket trading as Canada's telecom sector faces stiff competition and price pressures in a sluggish market. Despite adding 22,000 postpaid wireless subscribers, the number fell short of analysts' predictions of 26,726, according to Visible Alpha, with pressure on user revenue being a key factor.

The company's Q2 revenue rose to C$5.62 billion, beyond the C$5.55 billion average estimate by analysts reported by LSEG. In a strategic move, Rogers will acquire the remaining 25% of MLSE for C$4.35 billion, with expectations to finalize the deal by Q4. A significant non-cash charge due to MLSE liability revaluation resulted in a net loss of C$665 million compared to last year's profit.

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