Yen Rebounds as Japan Faces Currency Challenges

The Japanese yen rebounded on Wednesday, following its weakest point in nearly 40 years, as traders consider potential intervention from Tokyo. Market expectations also shifted towards the possibility of faster rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

This slight recovery in the yen comes as investors remain skeptical, adjusting to a new policy environment under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The administration faces criticism over possible pressures on the BOJ to delay further rate hikes, which typically bolster a currency's strength.

Meanwhile, Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has pledged potential decisive actions against excessive currency weakness, but analysts suggest intervention alone won't reverse the yen's trajectory without significant policy shifts.