Global financiers to spotlight Angola's energy investment opportunities

Angola's energy sector is set to attract strong international attention as leading financial institutions prepare to participate in the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Conference & Exhibition 2026, where discussions will focus on unlocking investment, expanding access to capital and supporting the country's next phase of oil and gas development.

The conference, scheduled for 9-10 September with a pre-conference programme on 8 September, will bring together development banks, investment firms and financial institutions to explore funding solutions for projects across Angola's energy value chain.

Development banks back major energy projects

The Trade and Development Bank (TDB) Group will highlight financing initiatives that support infrastructure and industrial development across Africa. The bank launched the Angola Export and Trade Development Facility with the Angola Sovereign Wealth Fund in 2025 to improve export capacity and expand infrastructure financing.

Gift Moonga, Chief Executive for Southern Africa and Island States, is expected to discuss how innovative financing models can strengthen Angola's position as a regional energy hub.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will also share its experience in financing Angola's energy sector. Its recent investments include a $1.3 billion facility for the Soyo fertiliser plant and a $1.75 billion syndicated receivables purchase facility for national oil company Sonangol, supporting both operational and capital expenditure requirements.

Investors focus on energy growth

Global investment bank Houlihan Lokey will provide insights into international investment trends affecting the oil and gas industry. Managing Director and Global Head of the firm's Oil & Gas Group, JP Hanson, is expected to discuss mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and broader market developments shaping the global energy sector.

Investment company Gemcorp, through its operational platform Imbono, will outline its growing presence in Angola. The company holds a 90% stake in the Cabinda Refinery, which began operations in 2025 with an initial processing capacity of 30,000 barrels per day.

Gemcorp also partnered with Angola's Sovereign Wealth Fund to establish a $500 million Africa-focused infrastructure fund, aimed at expanding project financing across the continent.

Local finance supports domestic businesses

Angolan lender Banco Sol will highlight the role domestic financial institutions play in strengthening local participation in the energy industry. The bank recently partnered with the Association of Companies Providing Services to the Angolan Oil Industry to improve financing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises operating across the country's oil and gas value chain. Banco Sol's President of the Executive Committee, Osvaldo Lemos Macaia, is among the confirmed speakers for the conference. The participation of major regional and international financial institutions is expected to reinforce Angola's efforts to attract investment and accelerate the development of its upstream, downstream and energy infrastructure projects.