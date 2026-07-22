Racing to Refine: U.S. Advances Interim USMCA Deals

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed optimism about achieving interim agreements on the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement by year-end, despite ongoing challenges. Greer aims to finalize discussions on complex issues like rules of origin by next year. His upcoming talks in Mexico City underscore the urgency of these negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:22 IST
Racing to Refine: U.S. Advances Interim USMCA Deals
Jamieson Greer
  • Country:
  • United States

In a crucial address to the Senate Finance Committee, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday outlined efforts to reach interim agreements within the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement by year-end. Although Greer expressed optimism, he acknowledged that more complex issues, such as rules of origin, would take longer to resolve.

Greer's address emphasized his commitment to expediting negotiations, particularly concerning labor and environmental standards, which could extend into the next year. This approach reflects an adaptive strategy that includes extensive dialogue with Congress and North American trade partners.

Departing for Mexico City later on Wednesday, Greer's talks with Mexican officials, including President Claudia Sheinbaum, represent a decisive step in refining the agreement. This meeting signals an urgent push to solidify key trade measures despite lingering challenges.

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