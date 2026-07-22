Germany Greenlights Framatome-Russia Nuclear Fuel Collaboration Amid Controversy

On Wednesday, Germany gave the nod to French company Framatome to produce nuclear fuel rods in cooperation with Russian firms, a decision sparking controversy due to existing political tensions.

The approval, granted by the Lower Saxony environment ministry with federal guidance, allows Framatome's subsidiary to create fuel elements using Russian licenses, despite ongoing concerns about Russia's actions in Ukraine. The decision faces political criticism but adheres to German nuclear legislation.

The federal ministry acknowledged reservations about the collaboration with a Russian state-owned entity but emphasized that EU-wide sanctions, rather than nuclear law, should address the issue. Despite the lack of consensus among EU members for such sanctions, Germany continues advocating for them in the nuclear sector.