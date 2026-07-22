Oil Prices Soar Amid U.S. and Iran Strikes Threatening Middle East Shipping

Oil prices climbed to a six-week peak on Wednesday amidst intensified exchanges between the U.S. and Iran, heightening risks to Middle Eastern energy shipments. Brent crude prices surged by 2.7%, reaching $93.40 per barrel—levels last observed in early June.

The rise stems from renewed tensions as a brief U.S.-Iran détente ended this month, constraining tanker movements through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Amid threats of further U.S. attacks on Iranian infrastructure, the possibility of escalated shipping disruptions looms, aggravated by Yemen's Houthi threats in the Red Sea.

These developments have seized global attention, disrupting oil flow which accounts for a substantial share of the world's supply. The ongoing conflict is straining the U.S. military to clear critical routes, intensifying inflation, and potentially stalling global economic growth.