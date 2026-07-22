Ousted Venezuelan Leader Faces Major U.S. Trial

A U.S. judge has announced a trial date for former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, setting it for June 1, 2027. Accused of drug trafficking, Maduro appeared in Manhattan Federal Court, where defense claimed his immunity as a head of state.

The charges include narcoterrorism conspiracy, posing potential life sentences. Captured in a Trump-ordered raid in Caracas, Maduro argued his right as a 'prisoner of war'. Legal proceedings are critical, intersecting international diplomacy and elements of national sovereignty.

The U.S., not recognizing Maduro since 2019 over electoral controversies, continues to view him as a dictator. Meanwhile, Venezuela's leadership has shifted as Maduro awaits his trial, with implications for both countries' future relations.