Iran's Stance on Strait of Hormuz Security

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, declared that if Iran is unable to sell oil, no one else will be allowed to either. He emphasized that Tehran's security must be ensured for regional infrastructure safety and called for the absence of American forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 23:08 IST
Iran's Stance on Strait of Hormuz Security
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  • Iran

In a bold declaration, Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, warned that any obstruction to Iran's oil sales would restrict others' abilities to sell in the region. He made this statement on the platform X, underscoring Tehran's determination in the geopolitical oil market.

Qalibaf insisted that Tehran's security is non-negotiable for ensuring the safety of regional infrastructure. He was resolute in his stance that if Iran's economic interests are jeopardized, no infrastructure in the region will be secure, signaling potential risks to regional stability.

The negotiator also linked the security of the Strait of Hormuz to the absence of American forces. His powerful rhetoric suggests an all-or-none equation concerning the critical maritime pathway, further escalating tensions in a region vital for global oil flows.

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