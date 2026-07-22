Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz: Tehran's Firm Warning

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, issued a stark warning on Wednesday regarding oil trade in the region. He stated that unless Iran can participate, no country will be able to sell oil, hinting at potential disruptions.

Qalibaf reiterated that without ensuring Tehran's security, infrastructure in the region remains vulnerable. His remarks underscore the critical role of the Strait of Hormuz for global oil trade and regional stability.

Qalibaf posted on X that the security of this strategic waterway depends on the absence of American forces, encapsulated in his phrase: 'either all or none.' This highlights ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. concerning regional presence and security.