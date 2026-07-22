Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz: Tehran's Firm Warning

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, declared that oil trade in the region will not proceed unless Tehran is included. Asserting that the Strait of Hormuz's security is tied to American forces' absence, he emphasized the stakes are all or nothing if Tehran's security isn't ensured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 23:09 IST
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz: Tehran's Firm Warning
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, issued a stark warning on Wednesday regarding oil trade in the region. He stated that unless Iran can participate, no country will be able to sell oil, hinting at potential disruptions.

Qalibaf reiterated that without ensuring Tehran's security, infrastructure in the region remains vulnerable. His remarks underscore the critical role of the Strait of Hormuz for global oil trade and regional stability.

Qalibaf posted on X that the security of this strategic waterway depends on the absence of American forces, encapsulated in his phrase: 'either all or none.' This highlights ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. concerning regional presence and security.

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