Transparency Mandated: Unveiling Employee Impact in Major Rail Merger

The Surface Transportation Board has intervened in the proposed merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, requiring the companies to disclose detailed data about employee impacts. This aligns with demands from labor unions for greater transparency in the proceedings.

In an official statement, the Board directed the companies to integrate exhibits in their application by July 27. These exhibits should outline projected job eliminations, the creation of new roles, and the expected relocation of employees as a consequence of the merger.

This decision underscores the Board's commitment to ensure that the workforce consequences of large corporate mergers are publicly scrutinized, potentially setting a precedent for future company consolidations.