Tesla's Strategic Shift: Investing Big in AI and Robotics Amid Profit Miss

Tesla, under the leadership of Elon Musk, missed profit forecasts for the second quarter, revealing negative free cash flow for the first time in over two years. The EV giant has ramped up spending on AI and robotics infrastructure, a shift that has caught investor attention, causing a 2.5% drop in shares in extended trading.

Musk has embarked on a massive $25 billion spending plan this year, nearly tripling last year's budget, to support Tesla's ambitions in AI-powered self-driving technology and robotics. However, this strategy could prove to be financially taxing, drawing scrutiny and skepticism from investors focused on the company's mounting cash burn.

Despite delivering over 480,000 vehicles in the second quarter, surpassing Wall Street's expectations, Tesla's core automotive business remains under pressure. Competitors are introducing newer, affordable models, challenging Tesla's market position. Analysts worry about the sustainability of demand and the viability of Tesla’s autonomy narrative needing substantial tangible proof.