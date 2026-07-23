Florida Teen Drops Lawsuit Against Meta: Social Media Addiction Trials

A Florida teenager has withdrawn his lawsuit against Meta Platforms, effectively canceling a Los Angeles trial focused on allegations that the company's apps contributed to his depression and anxiety. The trial was set to be the second in a series of consolidated lawsuits in California state court, targeting social media platforms for being addictive to young users.

The plaintiff, known as R.K.C., originally named Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok in his suit. YouTube and TikTok reached confidential settlements in June, and a source revealed that Snapchat also settled with R.K.C. In a statement, R.K.C.'s lawyers cited a positive outcome in the litigation and the teen's wish to avoid a lengthy trial as reasons for his decision to drop the case against Meta. His focus now is on recovery and normal life aspirations.

Meta's spokesperson stated that the case was dismissed without any payment to R.K.C., emphasizing that the claims lacked merit. There are over 3,300 similar cases pending in California state court, as well as 2,600 in federal court. These lawsuits accuse social media companies of misrepresenting platform safety and addictiveness for young users, a charge the companies deny.