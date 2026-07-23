Health Buzz: Major Developments, Legal Battles, and Outbreaks

The health sector sees substantial updates ranging from legal disputes and FDA actions to international outbreak responses. Sandoz faces tariff threats, Amgen settles tax-related claims, the Congo battles Ebola, and GSK enters the lung cancer drug market. Additionally, obesity drug demand surges in the U.S., while Europe and America confront severe heatwaves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 02:31 IST
Health Buzz: Major Developments, Legal Battles, and Outbreaks
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The health industry is experiencing significant developments globally. A major point of contention is U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threat, demanding drugmakers like Sandoz produce medicines domestically or face steep tariffs starting in 2028. This move could heavily impact the pharmaceutical landscape.

In corporate news, Amgen has agreed to a $74 million settlement in a lawsuit over $10.7 billion in allegedly underreported taxes. Meanwhile, biotechnology advancements continue with GSK receiving early FDA approval for a new lung cancer drug, illustrating the competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical market.

On the epidemiological front, the Democratic Republic of Congo battles an Ebola outbreak with cases rising nearly to 2,500. Concurrently, cyclosporiasis outbreaks in the U.S. are linked to food sources, urging the FDA to intensify investigations. These incidents highlight ongoing public health challenges globally.

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