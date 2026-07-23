Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has been temporarily halted until August 3, following a federal court's decision. A coalition of states, led by California, claimed the merger could undermine competition. Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín acknowledged the states' concerns, suggesting the deal might unlawfully reduce market competition.

Rome's residents can enjoy free cinema screenings as part of a heat-relief initiative amid soaring summer temperatures. Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced that 11 air-conditioned cinemas would participate in the scheme, drawing inspiration from the film 'Il Grande Freddo.' The program complements the city's existing climate shelters in libraries and museums.

The indie pop scene is shaken as singer D4vd, legally named David Burke, faces serious allegations including first-degree murder. The musician's promising career halted abruptly when charged with criminal offenses. In a New York interview, actor Tom Holland shared insights on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' a film that explores themes of vulnerability and community.