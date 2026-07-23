Tropical Storm Bertha Threatens U.S. Gulf Oil Production

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, as confirmed by the U.S. National Hurricane Center on Wednesday. The storm is positioned about 45 miles southwest of Biloxi, Mississippi, and 40 miles east of New Orleans, with sustained winds reducing to 45 mph, according to the Miami-based forecaster.

The storm's center is anticipated to track along the Louisiana and upper Texas coasts through Thursday before moving further inland into Texas on Friday. Over the next two days, additional weakening is expected, as per a Wednesday afternoon advisory.

The region, critical for deepwater oil and gas production, including companies like Shell, BP, and Chevron, could see a significant loss in output. Earth Science Associates projects a potential 1.5 million barrels of oil production loss, intensifying from Tropical Storm Arthur's impact. Chevron and BP have already initiated precautionary measures by halting production and evacuating personnel from facilities.