Tropical Storm Bertha Threatens U.S. Gulf Oil Production

Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall in Louisiana, threatening oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm, impacting key energy producers like Shell and BP, could result in a loss of 1.5 million barrels of oil production. Companies are taking precautionary measures by shutting in production and evacuating personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 02:35 IST
Tropical Storm Bertha Threatens U.S. Gulf Oil Production
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, as confirmed by the U.S. National Hurricane Center on Wednesday. The storm is positioned about 45 miles southwest of Biloxi, Mississippi, and 40 miles east of New Orleans, with sustained winds reducing to 45 mph, according to the Miami-based forecaster.

The storm's center is anticipated to track along the Louisiana and upper Texas coasts through Thursday before moving further inland into Texas on Friday. Over the next two days, additional weakening is expected, as per a Wednesday afternoon advisory.

The region, critical for deepwater oil and gas production, including companies like Shell, BP, and Chevron, could see a significant loss in output. Earth Science Associates projects a potential 1.5 million barrels of oil production loss, intensifying from Tropical Storm Arthur's impact. Chevron and BP have already initiated precautionary measures by halting production and evacuating personnel from facilities.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026