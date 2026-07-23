Voting Rights Showdown: DOJ vs. New Jersey

The Justice Department has requested New Jersey to provide data on non-U.S. citizens mistakenly registered to vote, as part of the Trump administration's intensified efforts to ensure election security.

In a letter to Governor Mikie Sherrill, the DOJ demanded details of approximately 6,600 non-citizens incorrectly added to voter rolls due to a software glitch. The department is concerned about election integrity amidst claims by Trump that upcoming elections may be compromised.

Governor Sherrill assures no electoral outcomes were influenced by the error and defends the state's stance against the DOJ's demands, arguing there's no legal basis for them. Legal challenges are underway as New Jersey contests the DOJ's authority in seeking this data.