Voting Rights Showdown: DOJ vs. New Jersey

The DOJ is demanding data from New Jersey regarding non-U.S. citizens mistakenly registered to vote, amid the Trump administration's focus on election security. While the administration cites potential threats, opponents argue it may disenfranchise voters. A software glitch caused these erroneous registrations, sparking legal disputes with the DOJ.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 03:00 IST
Voting Rights Showdown: DOJ vs. New Jersey
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department has requested New Jersey to provide data on non-U.S. citizens mistakenly registered to vote, as part of the Trump administration's intensified efforts to ensure election security.

In a letter to Governor Mikie Sherrill, the DOJ demanded details of approximately 6,600 non-citizens incorrectly added to voter rolls due to a software glitch. The department is concerned about election integrity amidst claims by Trump that upcoming elections may be compromised.

Governor Sherrill assures no electoral outcomes were influenced by the error and defends the state's stance against the DOJ's demands, arguing there's no legal basis for them. Legal challenges are underway as New Jersey contests the DOJ's authority in seeking this data.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026