Controversial Defense Bill Clears House Amidst Partisan Dispute

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a massive defense policy bill, the NDAA, authorizing $1.15 trillion for military spending, amid partisan divisions. Concerns include its high cost, war in Iran, and increased Pentagon-Israel ties. The bill's future is uncertain, facing challenges in the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 03:20 IST
Controversial Defense Bill Clears House Amidst Partisan Dispute
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a significant defense policy bill on Wednesday, despite facing criticism from Democrats regarding its substantial cost and provisions related to Iran and Israel.

The fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which proposes $1.15 trillion for military expenditures, passed with a vote of 216-212, deeply divided along party lines. Only a few Republicans and Democrats broke ranks to vote opposite their party's majority stance.

Challenges for the NDAA persist, as Senate Democrats recently blocked its advancement. With elements like the "SAVE America Act" attached, the bill faces an uncertain path to approval before potentially reaching President Trump's desk for final consideration.

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