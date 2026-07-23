Houthis Disrupt Saudi Oil Supply with Bold Naval Blockade

On Thursday, Yemen's Houthis announced a strategic escalation in the region by targeting two Saudi oil tankers, ENCELA and LAYLIA, as part of a military operation. The vessels were accused of violating a naval blockade enforced by the group.

The Iran-backed militia declared on Monday their decision to impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, marking a significant heightening of tensions in the region. This development elicited a stern reaction from the Saudi-led coalition, which vowed to respond with firmness.

The blockade threatens to affect not just the Gulf region but could ripple across global energy supplies, exacerbating tensions and instigating potential global economic repercussions.