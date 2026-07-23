William Saliba: Arsenal Star Faces Lengthy Recovery After World Cup Injury

Arsenal's hopes for the upcoming Premier League season have taken a hit as key defender William Saliba faces an extended period off the field following a back injury sustained during the World Cup.

Throughout the tournament in the United States, Saliba struggled with the injury, which ultimately forced his early exit after 30 minutes in France's semi-final defeat by Spain and kept him from playing in the third-place playoff against England.

After returning to London, specialists confirmed the severity of his injury. Though surgery has been ruled out, Saliba will undergo a carefully managed rehabilitation program. Arsenal expressed their commitment to support Saliba in his recovery, aiming for his comeback to full fitness as soon as possible.