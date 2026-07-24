Japanese Investors Rush to Divest Amid Oil Price Surge
Japanese investors sold foreign bonds at a rapid pace, influenced by rising oil prices and inflation concerns. In one week, they divested $5.92 billion worth of foreign bonds, marking the largest sale since April 25. The oil price surge followed geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea.
- Country:
- Japan
In a significant move, Japanese investors offloaded foreign bonds at an unprecedented speed last week, spurred by escalating oil prices and renewed inflation fears. According to the Ministry of Finance, the divestment reached 970.5 billion yen ($5.92 billion), marking the most substantial weekly net sale since late April.
Benchmark Brent crude oil saw a sharp rise of 15.9%, surpassing the $100 per barrel milestone amidst geopolitical tensions, particularly following attacks on Saudi oil tankers by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea, intensifying inflation concerns and the potential for continued high global interest rates.
Meanwhile, Japanese investors also pulled out from foreign stocks, divesting 121.3 billion yen, while foreigners shed 79.5 billion yen of Japanese stocks. This complex financial activity highlights the fluid relationship between geopolitical events and market behavior globally.
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