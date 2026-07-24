Big European Farms Are Winning the Race to Agriculture 4.0

The transition to Agriculture 4.0 is proving far less universal than its advocates suggest. Across Europe, digital tools are spreading fastest where farms are large, capital is available and advisory systems can turn technology into practical management. Elsewhere, high costs and weak support structures risk making innovation another source of inequality.

A new study "Assessing Farm-Level Digital Maturity in European Agriculture: The Digital Farm Index and Investment Barriers to Agriculture 4.0," written by Claudiu-Ovidiu Ailioaei, Constantin-Dragos Dumitras, Oana Coca and Gavril Stefan of the "Ion Ionescu de la Brad" Iasi University of Life Sciences and published in the journal Agriculture, introduces a Digital Farm Index to assess technology adoption across 18 European Union countries and asks a crucial policy question: is agricultural digitalization becoming a shared productivity tool, or a competitive advantage reserved mainly for farms already large enough to afford it?

The research shows that meaningful digital maturity depends on four linked elements: connectivity, precision agriculture, robotics and farm-management information systems. Farms that own modern equipment but cannot integrate the resulting data into planning and decision-making remain only partially digital. More importantly, the same technology package can impose radically different financial burdens depending on farm size, institutional support and access to skills.

Digital Coverage Is Rising Faster Than Digital Inclusion

The study finds a gap between digitalization measured by agricultural area and digitalization measured by the number of farms. Across the 18 countries studied, the Digital Farm Index averaged 64.06% when calculated by hectares, compared with 58.61% when calculated by farms. This means digital tools cover a larger share of land than they do agricultural businesses. In practice, adoption is concentrated among larger commercial farms that operate extensive areas and can spread fixed costs more efficiently.

Finland ranked highest on both measures, scoring 77.31 at farm level and 82.33 by area. France, Estonia and Ireland also recorded high levels of digital maturity. At the opposite end, Cyprus and Greece remained far behind, while Romania and Portugal also showed weak integration across several technological pillars.

The difference between farms and hectares matters because national statistics can create a misleading sense of progress. A country may report high territorial coverage of precision technologies even when adoption is concentrated among a relatively small number of dominant farms. Large holdings can digitally transform thousands of hectares while many smaller operators remain outside the system.

The study exposes a key weakness in conventional digital indicators. National broadband coverage or general digital-readiness scores say little about whether farmers use automated steering, field sensors, robotics or integrated farm-management platforms. Connectivity is necessary, but it is only the foundation.

Romania illustrates this distinction. Internet access was reported on more than half of the commercial farms examined, but precision-agriculture adoption was just 15.13%, while farm-management information systems were used by only 5.58%. The infrastructure existed, yet the transition from connection to operational and managerial digitalization remained incomplete.

Expanding rural broadband may remove one barrier, but it does not guarantee that farmers can finance technology, operate it effectively or convert data into economic value.

Fixed Costs Are Turning Technology into a Scale Test

Agriculture 4.0 is frequently promoted as a route to lower input use, greater productivity and improved resilience. Yet many of its core technologies require substantial upfront investment. The researchers modelled three digitalization packages. A basic configuration cost €46,893, a cost-efficient package €85,274, and an advanced performance package €134,835. These figures included connectivity infrastructure, precision-agriculture equipment, robotics and farm-management systems.

The crucial issue is that much of this spending is fixed. A sensor network, autonomous machine or guidance system does not become proportionately cheaper simply because a farm cultivates fewer hectares. Smaller holdings carry a much higher cost per hectare. Under the basic scenario, the estimated burden ranged from €77 per hectare in Slovakia to €1,221 per hectare in Greece. Under the advanced scenario, it rose from €222 per hectare in Slovakia to more than €3,500 per hectare in Greece.

The study describes this problem as technological indivisibility: certain investments have a minimum entry cost that cannot easily be divided according to farm size. The result is a powerful scale advantage. Large farms can spread the cost across hundreds of hectares, while small farms may find the same technology economically irrational even when it could improve efficiency.

This does not mean every farm needs the same package, nor do the figures represent the exact cost every farmer would face. The modelling is designed to show how fixed capital requirements interact with agricultural structure. Its broader conclusion is difficult to ignore: without alternative ownership and service models, the smart-farming transition will favour operators with greater land, credit and investment capacity.

The risk extends far beyond Europe. In developing countries, where smallholders dominate food production and access to finance is often weaker, the cost barrier could be even more severe. Importing a European model centred on individual machinery ownership may deepen rather than reduce productivity gaps.

Shared services, machinery cooperatives, leasing and technology-as-a-service arrangements may offer more inclusive routes. A small farm may not need to own a drone, autonomous weeder or advanced soil-monitoring system if it can purchase the service when required.

Big Farms Still Fail Without Strong Digital Ecosystems

Farm size is an important part of the story, but the study shows it is not the entire story. Portugal, Romania and Slovakia formed a distinctive group in the analysis. Their commercial farms were, on average, the largest among the three structural clusters identified, approximately 372 hectares, and their estimated digitalization costs per hectare were the lowest. However, their average digital maturity remained weaker than that of countries with smaller farms.

Economies of scale make technology more affordable, but they do not automatically create adoption. Farms also need investment capital, reliable infrastructure, digital skills, advisory networks and institutions capable of transferring technology into everyday agricultural practice.

The researchers found that the broader regional environment was a stronger predictor of farm-level digital maturity than farm size alone. Western European countries generally recorded higher Digital Farm Index scores, although the direct East–West differences did not meet the conventional threshold for statistical significance and must therefore be interpreted cautiously.

The regression analysis indicated that location within a more developed regional ecosystem had a strong association with adoption. Western countries appear to benefit from denser advisory networks, better-calibrated financing, stronger innovation institutions and more mature technology markets. This creates what might be called the Agriculture 4.0 paradox: some Eastern European countries have the large farms that should make digital investment economical, yet they still lag because the surrounding ecosystem is weaker.

The policy lesson is that equipment subsidies cannot compensate for institutional gaps. Governments may finance tractors, sensors or drones, but those assets can remain underused when farmers lack training, software support or trusted advisory services.

For development agencies and multilateral institutions, this finding should reshape digital-agriculture programmes. Technology procurement is often easier to fund and measure than institutional capacity, but lasting adoption depends on extension services, local technicians, affordable finance, data standards and continuous learning. The least visible investments may ultimately matter most.

The Real Divide Is Between Owning Technology and Using It Well

The research also identifies a hardware–software imbalance across European agriculture. In many countries, connectivity and physical equipment have advanced faster than farm-management information systems. Digital machinery generates value only when its data influence decisions. A guidance system may improve field operations, and sensors may collect information on soil, weather or inputs, but without a platform that connects agronomic, financial and operational data, the farm remains digitally fragmented.

Farm-management information systems serve as the decision-making layer of Agriculture 4.0. They can integrate crop records, machinery data, input use, costs, yields and forecasts. Yet their adoption often lags behind more visible investments in equipment. This gap reflects more than software availability. It points to shortages in managerial capacity, interoperability and trust. Farmers may struggle to combine systems supplied by different companies. Subscription costs can continue long after the initial equipment grant has ended. Vendor lock-in can restrict control over data, while cybersecurity threats increase as farms become more connected.

The study's policy recommendations go beyond purchasing machinery. Fragmented farming systems need shared-access models such as machinery rings and digital cooperatives. Countries with large farms but weak software adoption need training, innovation vouchers and support for data-driven advisory services. Digitally advanced countries need stronger rules on interoperability, cybersecurity and agricultural data governance.

The study covers only 18 of the EU's 27 Member States, excluding major agricultural economies such as Spain, Italy and Poland because comparable data were unavailable. It focuses on commercial farms with standard output above €100,000, so its findings cannot be extended directly to smaller, subsistence or semi-subsistence holdings. The evidence is cross-sectional and nationally aggregated, meaning it identifies associations rather than proving causation. Its cost model also emphasises initial capital expenditure and does not fully capture maintenance, subscriptions, consulting and other long-term operating costs.

That said, the key warning is persuasive. Agricultural digitalization should not be judged by how many machines are connected or how many hectares are covered. The real test is whether farms of different sizes can access technology, integrate it into management and benefit from the data it generates.