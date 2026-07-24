China Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Cyclone Noul Approaches

China is on high alert as the third tropical cyclone this month, Noul, approaches its southern coast. Authorities warn of heavy rain and severe flood risks, with landfall expected this weekend between Guangdong and Fujian provinces. Meanwhile, extreme rainfall events are forecasted to intensify across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 09:28 IST
China Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Cyclone Noul Approaches
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China has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and possible severe floods as Cyclone Noul, the third tropical storm of the month, approaches its southern coast.

Noul, currently situated northeast of Manila, is moving towards the coastal regions south of China at 25 to 30 kph. The storm is projected to intensify over the weekend and is expected to make landfall between Zhuhai in Guangdong and Zhangpu in Fujian.

Significant rainfall of up to 600mm is predicted, threatening areas already impacted by recent downpours and landslides, such as Chongqing, where rescue operations continue for over 50 missing individuals. Experts caution that the upcoming weeks may see an increase in extreme weather events, including substantial rainfall across northern regions.

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