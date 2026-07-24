U.S. Imposes New Tariffs Amid Forced Labor Debates

The Trump administration has introduced new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on imports from 60 countries. These tariffs address alleged enforcement failures regarding forced labor bans, substituting an expired global tariff, and are expected to face fewer legal challenges. Trade partners, such as the EU, have expressed dissatisfaction with the measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 09:31 IST
U.S. Imposes New Tariffs Amid Forced Labor Debates
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  • United States

The Trump administration has rolled out a new tariff policy, impacting goods from 60 trading partners, including heavyweight economies like the European Union and China. The tariffs, set at 10% and 12.5%, were unveiled just as a temporary 10% global tariff expired, signaling a continuation of the administration's broader trade strategy.

Announced in a Federal Register notice, the new tariffs cover nearly all U.S. imports under the Trade Act of 1974's Section 301. Despite being viewed as a human rights response to forced labor practices, the new tariffs have sparked objections from several countries, highlighting the administration's tough trading stance.

Trade partners like the European Union and Brazil have criticized the decision, affirming their intent to challenge the tariffs. Official statements from the U.S. insist that the measures create a level playing field, aiming to address forced labor concerns while maintaining strategic economic protections.

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