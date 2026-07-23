China Calls for Fair Business Environment for Its Companies in the UK

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the UK to ensure a fair business environment for Chinese companies. This statement follows the UK's nationalization of British Steel, previously owned by Chinese firm Jingye, citing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:39 IST
China Calls for Fair Business Environment for Its Companies in the UK
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In a recent statement, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the United Kingdom to establish a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies operating within its borders. This request was highlighted by the official Xinhua news agency, which emphasized the importance of equitable treatment for foreign businesses.

This diplomatic move comes on the heels of Britain's decision to nationalize British Steel. The steel company, which had been struggling financially, was under the ownership of Chinese private steelmaker Jingye prior to the takeover. The UK government justified its decision on the grounds of national security, raising concerns among Chinese officials.

Amid rising tensions between the two countries, Wang Yi's remarks underscore China's desire to foster a mutually beneficial economic relationship with Britain, hoping for assurances that its companies will not face undue discrimination.

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