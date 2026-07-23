Delhi High Court Monitors Stray Dog Management Amid Rising Concerns

The Delhi High Court has launched a suo motu PIL to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's directives on stray dog management. The Court has demanded reports from local authorities and expressed concern over the rising number of stray dogs, emphasizing a balance between animal welfare and public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:29 IST
Delhi High Court Monitors Stray Dog Management Amid Rising Concerns
Stray Dog (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court initiated a suo motu public interest litigation on Thursday to monitor the adherence to the Supreme Court's directions concerning stray dog management in the national capital. This move comes as a part of a nationwide effort to ensure compliance with the apex court's mandates across all jurisdictions.

A Division Bench, including Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, has summoned reports from the Delhi Government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Union Government. The Bench has asked these bodies to submit a thorough status report by July 31, detailing their efforts in implementing the Supreme Court's orders, ahead of the next hearing.

During the proceedings, the Court sought information on animal birth control, sterilization, and anti-rabies vaccinations for stray dogs. Concerns over the expanding stray dog population were raised, with the Bench observing the issue within the premises of the High Court itself. There was a call for striking a balance between animal welfare and public safety, considering the rising incidents of dog bites and related issues.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026