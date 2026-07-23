Delhi High Court Monitors Stray Dog Management Amid Rising Concerns

The Delhi High Court initiated a suo motu public interest litigation on Thursday to monitor the adherence to the Supreme Court's directions concerning stray dog management in the national capital. This move comes as a part of a nationwide effort to ensure compliance with the apex court's mandates across all jurisdictions.

A Division Bench, including Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, has summoned reports from the Delhi Government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Union Government. The Bench has asked these bodies to submit a thorough status report by July 31, detailing their efforts in implementing the Supreme Court's orders, ahead of the next hearing.

During the proceedings, the Court sought information on animal birth control, sterilization, and anti-rabies vaccinations for stray dogs. Concerns over the expanding stray dog population were raised, with the Bench observing the issue within the premises of the High Court itself. There was a call for striking a balance between animal welfare and public safety, considering the rising incidents of dog bites and related issues.