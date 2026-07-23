Vietnam Urges Quick Resolution in U.S. Trade Talks Amid Rising Deficit

Vietnam's foreign ministry is keen on concluding trade negotiations with the U.S., urging it to complete its Section 301 investigation. This call comes amid a U.S. trade deficit and ongoing discussions during an ASEAN summit in Manila, as tariffs from the Trump era are about to expire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:28 IST
Vietnam Urges Quick Resolution in U.S. Trade Talks Amid Rising Deficit
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Vietnam is pressing the United States to finalize ongoing trade negotiations, emphasizing the urgency of wrapping up the Section 301 investigation. This appeal was made during a discussion between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung at an ASEAN summit in Manila.

The meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening ties and rebalancing trade between the two countries, following more than a year of talks. The expiration of a temporary 10% tariff on Vietnamese goods adds to the pressure on both parties to reach a resolution.

The U.S. trade deficit with Vietnam climbed to $75.3 billion in the first half of the year, marking a significant increase. Vietnam reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating U.S. investments, hoping for a favorable outcome that acknowledges its trade efforts.

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