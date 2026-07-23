U.S. Mediates for Peace Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, announced on Thursday that the United States is poised to assist in ending the conflict in Ukraine. This declaration came after discussions with Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, during an ASEAN meeting in Manila.

Rubio emphasized President Donald Trump's clear stance on this issue, highlighting the U.S.'s willingness to mediate for a resolution to this "senseless war" if the opportunity arises. Though hesitant to elaborate on Russia's stance, Rubio confirmed the constructive nature of their discourse.

The talks underscore the need for a diplomatic settlement acceptable to both Ukraine and Russia, with both parties recognizing the detrimental impact of continued conflict. Lavrov reiterated Russia's commitment to a political, diplomatic solution, aligning with proposals from leaders Trump and Putin.