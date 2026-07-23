Malaysia Pauses Refugee Registrations to Build Domestic Asylum System

Malaysia has requested the U.N. refugee agency to cease the registration of new refugees temporarily. This decision is a step towards establishing a domestic system for managing asylum-seekers, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni highlighted that this suspension allows the government to implement its own refugee registration program, the DPP, to better manage refugee data, verify identities, and regulate without relying on foreign records.

UNHCR reports approximately 215,600 refugees in Malaysia as of February, mainly Rohingya Muslims. Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 U.N. refugee convention, restricting refugees from employment and education. The country plans to deport detained Myanmar nationals if consent is obtained, following previous controversial deportations.