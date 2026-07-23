Indian Youth Clash with Authorities over Exam Paper Leaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of 'fast-track' courts to tackle exam paper leaks, responding to escalating protests and calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protests, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have become a major challenge, drawing tens of thousands and disrupting parliamentary sessions.

Despite talks with government officials, opposition parties and youth protesters remain adamant, seeking systemic reforms in India's exam system and holding Pradhan accountable.