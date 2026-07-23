Indian Youth Clash with Authorities over Exam Paper Leaks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for 'fast-track' courts to address exam paper leaks has been met with rejection from protesters and opposition parties. Demonstrations, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, call for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over systemic exam flaws affecting 2 million students.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of 'fast-track' courts to tackle exam paper leaks, responding to escalating protests and calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protests, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have become a major challenge, drawing tens of thousands and disrupting parliamentary sessions.
Despite talks with government officials, opposition parties and youth protesters remain adamant, seeking systemic reforms in India's exam system and holding Pradhan accountable.
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