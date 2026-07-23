Russian Forces Seize Control of Bilytske in Eastern Ukraine

Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Bilytske in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report by the Interfax news agency citing the Defence Ministry. Reuters could not independently verify this battlefield update.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:07 IST
Russian Forces Seize Control of Bilytske in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Bilytske, a settlement located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as stated by Interfax news agency citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Details about the operation or casualty figures have not been disclosed by either side at this moment.

Reuters has noted its inability to independently confirm this battlefield development, indicating the ongoing uncertainty and the fog of war in the conflict zone.

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