Thales' Soaring Order Intake and Strategic Moves Propel Defense Sector Growth

French defense and aerospace giant Thales has announced a remarkable 21% surge in order intake during the first half of 2026, attributed largely to the increase in global military expenditures. The company reported orders worth €12.47 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations of a mere 1% rise.

This significant uptick in demand for their surveillance and defense systems has also reflected positively on their financials. Thales recorded an adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increase of 11.4% on an organic basis, reaching €1.37 billion, bolstered by strong defense and aerospace margins. Meanwhile, sales rose organically by 7.8% to €10.95 billion.

Moreover, the company is advancing its strategic initiatives, notably progressing on its planned satellite venture with Airbus and Leonardo, aiming to finalize it by 2027. Thales also plans to acquire naval drone company Exail, further solidifying its influence in underwater warfare. This acquisition is anticipated to conclude by the latter half of 2027.