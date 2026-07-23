Thales' Soaring Order Intake and Strategic Moves Propel Defense Sector Growth

Thales, a French defense and aerospace company, reported a significant 21% increase in order intake for the first half of 2026, driven by heightened global military spending. The group exceeded expectations, with orders totaling €12.47 billion and achieved strong profit margins. Thales also advanced its satellite venture plans and announced a significant acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:03 IST
Thales' Soaring Order Intake and Strategic Moves Propel Defense Sector Growth
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French defense and aerospace giant Thales has announced a remarkable 21% surge in order intake during the first half of 2026, attributed largely to the increase in global military expenditures. The company reported orders worth €12.47 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations of a mere 1% rise.

This significant uptick in demand for their surveillance and defense systems has also reflected positively on their financials. Thales recorded an adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increase of 11.4% on an organic basis, reaching €1.37 billion, bolstered by strong defense and aerospace margins. Meanwhile, sales rose organically by 7.8% to €10.95 billion.

Moreover, the company is advancing its strategic initiatives, notably progressing on its planned satellite venture with Airbus and Leonardo, aiming to finalize it by 2027. Thales also plans to acquire naval drone company Exail, further solidifying its influence in underwater warfare. This acquisition is anticipated to conclude by the latter half of 2027.

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