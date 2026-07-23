IDB Group Unveils Up to $10.5 Billion to Support Ecuador's Economic Growth

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group has announced a major financial package to support Ecuador's economic growth, social development and private investment, with funding that could reach $10.5 billion over the next five years if investment conditions and project implementation continue to progress. IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn unveiled the initiative during a visit to Ecuador, describing it as a long-term partnership that combines financing, technical expertise and policy support to help the country deliver its Ecuador 2040 Growth Agenda.

Multi-billion-dollar package to drive growth

The initial commitment includes $7.5 billion in financing through sovereign lending, private-sector investments from IDB Invest and IDB Lab, as well as technical assistance and policy reforms designed to strengthen the country's economy. The package aligns with the new Country Strategy agreed between Ecuador and the IDB Group, focusing on expanding investment, improving public services and creating better economic opportunities for citizens.

As part of the broader support, the bank also launched Ecuador Crece, a new initiative under its regional LAC Crece programme. The platform is intended to encourage private investment while helping transform the government's long-term development plans into practical projects that generate jobs and economic activity.

Key sectors set to benefit

Ecuador Crece will concentrate on sectors considered essential for future growth, including energy, mining, agribusiness, manufacturing, tourism and housing. The initiative will also support reforms that improve access to finance, modernise logistics infrastructure, strengthen human capital, enhance security and simplify regulations that encourage investment.

The programme is expected to produce measurable outcomes over the coming years, including expanded access to housing and mortgage financing for 23,800 families, training and certification for 265,000 people, and support for around 500 small and medium-sized businesses to increase their exports.

Speaking at the launch, Goldfajn said Ecuador has outlined a clear strategy for economic growth and that the IDB Group's role is to back those plans with financing, knowledge, and technical assistance to deliver tangible benefits for families and businesses.

New backing for child nutrition

Alongside the broader investment package, the IDB Executive Board approved a policy-based guarantee of up to $250 million to support Ecuador's efforts to reduce chronic child malnutrition.

The guarantee will support the country's issuance of a results-linked financing instrument that is expected to mobilise approximately $500 million from international capital markets. The programme will help strengthen governance, financing and health service delivery while targeting one of Ecuador's most pressing public health challenges.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 250,000 pregnant women and 500,000 children under the age of two, with a particular focus on vulnerable communities.

Support extends beyond financing

During his visit, Goldfajn met with government officials and private-sector leaders and joined President Daniel Noboa at the launch of the Ecuador 2040 Growth Agenda. The two leaders also visited the Miti-Miti social housing programme, which has received IDB support from its early stages.

The bank recently approved another $250 million guarantee for the housing programme, helping mobilise $500 million to expand mortgage financing and improve access to affordable homes.