Tensions Surge in Middle East: Oil Blockades and Military Strikes Intensify

Iran's Houthi allies in Yemen claimed responsibility for striking two Saudi oil tankers on Thursday, intensifying tensions in the Middle East and causing a ripple effect on global oil supplies. This aggressive move by the Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, threatens to create a second chokepoint for oil distribution, complementing the existing near closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports have emerged of U.S. military strikes on Iran as tensions continue. In retaliation, Iran has launched attacks on U.S. installations in neighboring countries like Jordan and Kuwait. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized increasing consequences for Iran until a sustainable peace deal is reached.

The conflict is significantly impacting oil prices, which surged on Thursday, heightening inflation concerns ahead of U.S. congressional elections. Additionally, the blockade is causing tanker diversions and logistical hurdles, threatening to escalate the conflict further and place a considerable strain on the U.S. military.