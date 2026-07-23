Google Fined €890 Million for EU Rule Violations

Alphabet's Google faced significant penalties as the European Commission fined the tech giant €890 million for breaching EU rules designed to reduce Big Tech's dominance, marking yet another significant action in the ongoing regulation battle.

This hefty fine comprises two separate penalties: €460 million under the new Digital Markets Act for unfairly prioritizing its services in search results, and €430 million for restricting app developers from directing users to cheaper alternatives outside Google Play.

The Commission acknowledges Google’s ongoing efforts towards compliance, highlighting progress that could shield the company from further fines. Despite this, Google criticized these measures, claiming they degrade product quality instead of fostering fair competition.