Crude Oil Surge and Geopolitical Turmoil Impact Indian Markets

Indian markets saw a downturn as rising crude oil prices and West Asian geopolitical tensions led to declines in the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Investor sentiment waned amid inflation and corporate margin concerns, while specific sectors such as auto saw gains. Top gainers included SBI Life, while Adani Enterprises and exports faced losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:55 IST
Crude Oil Surge and Geopolitical Turmoil Impact Indian Markets
NSE Building (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian equity markets ended on a downturn Thursday, pressured by climbing crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. This dual blow saw both major indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, closing in the red.

The BSE Sensex dropped 363.66 points, or 0.47%, closing at 76,391.39, while the NSE Nifty50 saw a fall of 126.65 points, or 0.53%, settling at 23,869.60. Geojit Investments Limited's Head of Research, Vinod Nair, attributed the subdued investor sentiment to crude oil nearing the USD 100/barrel mark, which aggravated fears over further disruptions in global energy supplies, impacting inflation risks and corporate margins.

Sectoral performance varied, with broad-based selling across sectors; nonetheless, auto stocks outshone others due to robust earnings, showcasing investor preference for companies with strong growth and earnings visibility. Nifty Auto gained 0.50%, whereas Nifty Media rose 0.93%. Conversely, sectors like Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Pharma experienced losses. On a stock-specific front, gainers included SBI Life and Mahindra & Mahindra, whereas Adani Enterprises and others faced losses.

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