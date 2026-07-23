Gautam Adani Eyes Game-Changer: New Airline Venture Could Reshape Indian Aviation

Sources reveal that Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire, is considering entering the airline industry, possibly disrupting the current dominance of IndiGo and Air India. This marks a strategic shift for Adani's conglomerate, which has so far focused on sectors like ports and airports.

The potential airline launch aligns with government encouragement following safety and operational challenges faced by existing carriers. Adani's venture, still in the speculative stage, could reshape India's aviation sector, which has experienced recent turbulence due to airline bankruptcies and market competition.

Despite past challenges, including legal issues in the U.S., Adani's group continues to pursue ambitious plans, with potential investments exceeding $2 billion in airport-linked commercial developments. However, concerns about potential conflicts of interest persist, as Adani already operates multiple airports in India.