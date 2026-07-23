Nuclear Deal Sparks Debate: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Reach Controversial Agreement

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a civil nuclear power deal allowing the kingdom to enrich uranium using U.S. technology, sparking concerns over nuclear proliferation. The agreement, differing from previous U.S. demands on inspections, faces opposition and geopolitical implications amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:53 IST
Nuclear Deal Sparks Debate: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Reach Controversial Agreement
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The United States and Saudi Arabia have finalized an agreement empowering the kingdom to enrich uranium and construct nuclear reactors with American technology, bypassing the snap United Nations inspections once enforced on Iran. The potentially game-changing deal is poised to influence Middle Eastern geopolitics significantly.

Signed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the agreement, referred to as a 123 Agreement, comes with a bilateral safeguards agreement. This memorandum aligns with the U.S. Atomic Energy Act's nonproliferation standards, the most stringent globally, according to officials from both countries.

The pact's detractors, however, caution against opening avenues for nuclear armament proliferation in the region, a concern amplified by lingering tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Democratic lawmakers have expressed apprehensions that such a development may spark an arms race, while Republicans argue for the strategic benefits. The agreement now awaits Congressional review, requiring opposition from both houses to stall ratification.

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