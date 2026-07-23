Jammu & Kashmir's CM Urges Dialogue Amid Student Protests on Paper Leak

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the central government to engage in dialogue with students protesting against paper leaks, emphasizing that their concerns must be acknowledged. He responded positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for fast-track courts to address such cases.

Highlighting the escalating protests in Delhi, Abdullah noted an increased scale of demonstrations and reported tear gas deployment at Jantar Mantar. He pointed out that initial skepticism is now met with significant civic unrest, emphasizing that parts of New Delhi remain closed as protests intensify.

Abdullah stressed the importance of addressing the grievances of youth, which have been overlooked until now. Acknowledging the Prime Minister's comments on the vital role of young people, Abdullah sees potential for positive dialogue. Meanwhile, PM Modi assured of stringent measures against those compromising student futures, underscoring the establishment of fast-track courts.