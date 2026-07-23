Resilience of 'Goat-Cows': Galicia's Eco Guardians Curbing Wildfires
In Galicia, Spain, the reintroduction of native 'Cachena' cows, known as 'goat-cows', is helping stabilize ecosystems and prevent wildfires. These nimble, adaptable livestock graze on flammable undergrowth, reducing wildfire risks. Local efforts have significantly increased livestock populations, aided by government incentives and community initiatives.
- Country:
- Spain
The resurgence of the 'Cachena', a goat-like cow, is transforming wildfire management strategies in Galicia, Spain. This small breed, renowned for its ability to navigate challenging terrains, is part of a revived initiative to balance ecosystems and curb rampant fires.
Decades of mass planting flammable pine and eucalyptus for industrial purposes drove native breeds away, exacerbating wildfire risks. The 2017 Vincios fire catalyzed community-driven efforts to reintegrate livestock, boosting numbers from 1,800 in the 1990s to over 30,000 by 2026, due in part to incentives and affordable breeding options provided by local bodies.
Beyond defending against fires, the livestock initiative is rooted in sustainable land management practices dating back centuries. These techniques, supported by scientific studies, enhance fire resilience, though experts advocate for complementary measures like mechanical thinning and controlled burns to maximize effectiveness.
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