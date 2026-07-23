Tensions Rise as Supertankers Navigate Houthi Blockade in Red Sea

Chinese supertankers, laden with 4 million barrels of Saudi oil, are threading their way through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, testing the strength of the naval blockade imposed by the Iran-aligned Houthis. This development, highlighted by shipping data, comes as a Saudi oil vessel faced attacks in the region.

The supertankers' transit occurs amidst escalating tensions. The Houthis announced a military operation on Thursday, targeting Saudi oil tankers in response to what they described as blockade violations. The conflict has significantly impacted shipping traffic in the Red Sea and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, vital arteries for global energy supplies.

Despite threats and ongoing military actions, the Chinese-owned VLCCs, under Unipec's charter and managed by Cosco Shipping, continue their journey, underscoring the geopolitical strains affecting trade routes. Meanwhile, shipping data reveals a decline in vessel movement, further indicating the region's instability.