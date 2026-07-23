Tragedy Strikes Pavlohrad: Deadly Attack on Ukrainian Food Business

A recent Russian attack on a Ukrainian food business in Pavlohrad resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to at least ten, as reported by regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha. The assault triggered a fire, further escalating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes Pavlohrad: Deadly Attack on Ukrainian Food Business
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian attack on a food business in the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad has tragically claimed the lives of three people and injured at least ten others.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha confirmed the casualties on Thursday, delivering the somber news through his official Telegram channel.

The violent incident also sparked a fire at the location, adding to the devastation and complexity of the response efforts.

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