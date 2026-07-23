India's High-Speed Highway Success: A Progress Report

The government's ambitious National High-Speed Corridor project has reached significant milestones, with over 10,000 kilometers awarded and nearly 4,800 kilometers completed nationwide, as per recent updates presented in Parliament. This development was detailed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written response to the Lok Sabha.

Rajasthan has so far completed 1,192 km, leading the pack, while Haryana and Gujarat also show impressive progress. Meanwhile, construction is actively underway in states like Punjab, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

Innovative technological solutions such as the 'Bhoomirashi' portal and GIS-based plans are expediting land acquisition, while revamped online systems are smoothing the approval process for critical project components. A newly sanctioned project will connect Vadhavan port with key expressways, reflecting ongoing infrastructure enhancement efforts.